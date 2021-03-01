Home | News | General | See The Staggering Amount Tonto Dikeh Reportedly Used To Buy Her New 6-Bedroom House In Abuja

Not long ago, we made a report about Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh moving into her new 6-bedroom house.

The house is located in the plush neighbourhood of Aso Drive, Abuja and many people who have seen it have shared their thoughts about it..

What many people don’t know is the amount that was used to purchase it, however, we have dug and we have some fair knowledge about the amount she used to purchase the building.

The price of a 6-bedroom house in the plush neighbourhood is between N300,000,000 – N4,000,000,000 depending on the facilities incorporated in the house.

So considering the house, she might have purchased the building for something about N3,500,000,000 which is approximately $11 million but hey, this is based on our own findings and not the actual amount used for purchasing the house.

Check out the video of the house below;

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General