Home | News | General | Nigerian Men Are Senseless,They Don’t Deserve Free $3x – Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer and lesbian Temmie Ovwasa has taken to social media to criticize Nigerian men..



According to Ovwasa, no Nigerian man deserves free sex, as these women should charge them when they have sex.

Lesbian Ovwasa went further in saying that Nigerian men are senseless, so women should collect their money every time they have sex.

”Nigerian men don’t deserve free sex. Please, on behalf of those of us that don’t fuck them, If you’re fucking them, Charge them. I will offer my services everytime you need someone to remind you to get your bag, Forget about respect, they don’t have sense. Collect money, ode”,she posted.

Below is her post;

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General