How South African Zulu King Who Allegedly Marries Young Virgin Girls Every Year Died of Diabetes (Details below)

On March 12, 2021 South Africa’ s Zulu King dies at age 72, King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu Nation of South Africa has died in a hospital when he was being treated for diabetes and its complications. King Goodwill is the leader of South Africa’ s largest ethnic group and an influential traditional ruler, His palace announced his departure.

King Goodwill Zwelithini has a great influence among thousands of the Zulu people in South Africa through his ceremonial and traditional roles. Despite King Goodwill Zwelithini’ s popularly among thousands of the Zulus, he had not have any official power in the Country.

One Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a Zulu prince and a veteran politician releases the palace statement earlier today March 12, 2021 and he said, ” It is with our outmost grief to announce to the Nation about the departure of His Magesty King Goodwill Zwelithini”

Subsequently, while King Goodwill Zwelithini was still in hospital, His Magesty King Goodwill Zwelithini health conditions took a new twist worsening his health issues, when suddenly the King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away in the early hours of Friday March 12, 2021. According to the palace statement. On behalf of the Royal family, we deeply thank the Nation for their continues prayers and support both physically and emotionally in this most difficult time.

King Goodwill Zwelithini was born in Nongoma, a village in south eastern part of Kwa- Zulu in the Natal Region, King Goodwill Zwelithini was enthroned in 1971 three years after the death of his Father at age 23 during the apartheid times.

