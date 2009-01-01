Home | News | General | Talented Nigerian man converts containers into stylish offices, houses, his photos go viral

- A talented young man has gained so much social media attention after he showcased the houses he built with containers

- There were tweeps who said it would not be a bad idea if one has such a home instead of paying overpriced rents in Lagos state

- The craftsman revealed that having a container-home is 20% cheaper than building brick houses

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @evs4real has recycled shipping containers into offices, restaurants, and houses.

The man shared photos of some of his amazing works online as he asked people to help retweet his crafts.

Many people who saw what he did with the containers praised him, asking how he was able to stylishly furnish them to make them look so cool.

In a subsequent tweet, the man shared more photos to show his work process and the final result of his hard work.

See his post below:

Many tweeps were in his comment section to know how much they would have to pay to possess such post-modern structures.

Below are some of the reactions to his works:

@babajide_awe said:

"How much does something like this cost?? Looking at starting a small business on the side and this can come in handy."

@fippycbk asked:

"On the average, how much will it cost to set up what you posted? Please send to my dm."

People praised his amazing works, asking how he could do the same for them. Photo source: @evs4real

Source: Twitter

@AO0199 asked:

"Is it cost effective compared to other building options?"

He replied:

"20% cheaper and faster to build."

@pauluschill said:

"Omo this kind think I fit kuku build it on my land make I dey there in peace, this Lagos landlord matter don tire me I swear down."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man took creativity to a whole new level as he transformed his luxurious bus into a cool restaurant.

Sharing photos of his creation, a Twitter account with the handle @KasiEconomy said he made the conversion for the purpose of starting a fast-food restaurant.

In the place of passengers seat, the man fixed plastic chairs with a long slab that served as a table.

