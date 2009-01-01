Home | News | General | Video of adorable baby girl lights up social media, people say her laugh is perfect

- A simply adorable clip of a beautiful bouncing baby girl has been shared online by her proud mummy

- In the clip, the little one who is dressed up in pink with a headband bow to match smiles happily for the camera

- Many social media users were left swooning over the cute bundle of joy in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Babies have the amazing ability to bring a smile to your face even when you are having a terrible day. A little baby recently did this for many people after a short yet super adorable clip of herself was shared online by her doting mom.

In the clip that was shared by a very proud mommy, @jaylabrenae, the bundle of joy is dressed in a soft pink ensemble that even has a pink headband bow to match. The little one, who spots the camera then starts laughing and smiling brightly as her momma records her happily.

Read also I believe I can fly: Nigerians react as bride shows up with ‘wings’ on wedding day

Her mommy captioned the adorable clip:

"Hi everyone."

Very soon many social media users were in the comment section swooning their hearts out. A lot of them shared beautiful compliments with the young mommy and her adorable baby.

Read a few of their heartwarming comments below:

@Tooalou said:

"Wow... seeing your baby girl makes me want children, but I'm almost 40 so it probably won't happen!! But she is BEAUTIFUL."

@814_973 said:

"Noooo.The baby is sooo adorable."

@Jonesin_ToTweet said:

"Baby girl was in worship....her first look was like "mom why are you disturbing me" and then her smile was too much."

@PaulyBTC said:

"Children are the light of the world. She's perfect. Can't wait to be a Dad."

This baby lit up social media. Images: @jaylabrenae

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a little girl saying goodbye to her grandparent amid tears has gone viral on social media.

Read also Pregnant actress Uche Ogbodo flaunts baby bump as she embarks on intense work-out session

In a short clip shared by a Twitter handle @KimeeBe, a kid sat in the car as she waved her grandpa goodbye.

Both of them funnily threw kisses at each other as they repeatedly said "I got it", demonstrating catching something invisible.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General