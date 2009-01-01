Home | News | General | Heated reactions in America as Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president' again

- Joe Biden made the remark on Thursday, March 18, while celebrating the US' administration of nearly 100 million COVID-19 doses to its population

- In December 2020, before the duo could be sworn into office, the former vice president also gave "an oral promotion" to Kamala Harris by referring to her as 'president-elect'

- During the 2020 presidential campaigns in the US, former president Donald Trump accused the 78-year-old of being mentally unfit to hold office

United States of America President Joe Biden has sparked reactions after referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president' again.

The 78-year-old remarked on Thursday, March 18, while celebrating the powerful nation's administration of nearly 100 million COVID-19 doses to its population.

The New York Post reported that Biden in his speech at the White House said:

"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope."

Here were some of the reactions to Biden's remarks:

It was not the first time Biden referred to his deputy as president.

In December 2020, before the duo was sworn into office, the former vice president gave Harris "an oral promotion" by referring to her as 'President-elect' after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said:

“I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason."

During the 2020 presidential campaigns in the US, former president Donald Trump accused Biden of being mentally unfit to hold office on several occasions.

The Republican even nicknamed the 78-year-old as 'sleepy Joe' and insisted he could not hold office.

Biden and Harris take oath of office.

Biden and Harris took oath as 46th US president and vice president respectively on January 20.

Harris, in the process, became the first woman VP in American history – as well as the first woman of African American and South Asian descent – to hold the post.

She was born in October 1964 in Oakland, California, to an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father.

The US vice president attended Howard University and later went to the University of California, Hastings College of Law, where she graduated with a law degree.

In 2003, she was elected the district attorney for San Fransisco, a position she held until 2010. Kamala was then elected the first woman and black person to serve as California's attorney general.

She joined politics in 2016 and was elected California's senator on a Democrats ticket.

In other news, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has said President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria was an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.

Blinken said this in a press statement made available on the US government's website by a spokesperson at the US Department of State, Ned Price.

Price noted that the US Secretary of State disclosed this when he spoke with Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, March 1.

