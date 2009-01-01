Home | News | General | Photo of 'white' man serving Nigeria as corps member in NYSC uniform causes stir online

- A young 'white' man has become famous on Twitter after he posted a snap of himself in his NYSC uniform

- Due to his skin colour and hair type, many asked him where exactly he was from as some wondered why he loved Nigeria so much

- There were tweeps who advised him to use his skin colour to get all the advantages he could have while in the orientation camp

A young man with the Twitter handle @Linovin_ who looks Asian is undergoing the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program and a photo of him has generated so many reactions on social media.

Sharing his picture in his NYSC uniform, @Linovin_ captioned it with "Nigerian. Always and forever."

Many Nigerians had so many questions about his root. While some guessed that he could be mixed-race, others said that he may just be a naturalised Nigerian.

It should, however, be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng cannot verify either of the above guesses.

A look at his Twitter timeline shows that he is well familiar with Nigerian lingos as he used the word " cheeee" in a number of his tweets.

See his photo below:

His post has gathered thousands of retweets and likes. Below are some of the reactions it has:

@oyisii said:

"When you’re in it and not of it, it hits different."

@me_gracie_ asked:

"For how long have you been in Nigeria? Just asking."

Many people asked him why he is in Nigeria. Photo source: @Linovin

Source: Twitter

@skaddybaracuda said:

"You're a chill guy n you doing great! Ignore the noise nd enjoy your service year brother. Congratulations."

@xquisite_jasmyn said:

"Congratulations dear. I wish you Greater heights!!!"

@AmaechiObumneme said:

"Congrats bro but you're wasting or you've wasted your time she."

@Peachypearl3 said:

"Congratulations to the girl that will win your heart finally."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white young man has amazed many Nigerians on Twitter as he showed a lot of gbese moves to Burna Boy's Anybody song mixed with some club instrumentals.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the dexterous dancer said that it has been quite some time that he had some legwork sessions.

In the clip, the man leisurely walked down a flight of stairs to a dance floor where he demonstrated an amazing show of moves.

---

Source: Legit.ng

