Adorable photo of Nigerian twins with their mother many years after they were born goes viral

- Photos of Nigerian twins with their mother have got people appreciating the great blessings of having children

- One of the photos shared on the bird app has the mother cradling her children while the second shows the twins as grown men

- People came under the post's comment section to pray for all mothers as they wondered why the twins' mum never really aged

A woman has been appreciated by her twins on Twitter for how she has helped them so far and people are showing them much love.

In a post on Thursday, March 18, an account with the handle @hussainimk shared a throwback photo where the mother is holding the twins as newborns.

The second snap has the twins all grown in the same outfit trying to take a photo of their mother. It was really a lovely sight.

Many people loved the pictures as they said that children are a blessing and twins could be much more when they grow up.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 21,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iam_Muideen said:

"Sweet and lovely God bless all our mother."

@rukhybaw said:

"Why is she aging backwards?"

Many people wanted to know why the mother still looks young. Photo source: @hussainimk

Source: Twitter

@Nafeeu_m_m said:

"Please can u help me with the remedies she had practice for staying young?"

@theRhaXes said:

"Omoo what's your mum taking? She's not aging at all."

@ShonibareKareem said:

"May all our mothers leave long and healthy to eat the fruits of there labour Insha Allah."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the photos of another set of Nigerian twins gave all shades of cuteness online as one of them posted it on her Twitter page on their birthday.

One of the snaps is a throwback photo showing the twins in traditional Yoruba attire called Aso Oke.

Their 'present-day' photo has them all grown as the lady gave a beautiful smile beside her brother who wore a formal look.

---

Source: Legit.ng

