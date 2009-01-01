Home | News | General | Dele Odule visits oldest female Yoruba actress, 90-year-old Iya Osogbo, shares photo

- Dele Odule recently took to social media to share his moment with the oldest actress in Yoruba movies

- The veteran stated that it is amazing to spend time with elders, and shared a photo he took with her

- Colleagues of the actor took to the comment section with commendations for the beautiful act

Veteran Nollywood star, Dele Odule, recently visited the oldest Yoruba actress, Grace Oyin-Adejobi popularly known as Iya Osogbo.

In a post which he shared on his official Instagram page, the actor who has also grown older shared a photo with the 90-year-old veteran.

Dele Odule paid a visit to the oldest female Yoruba actress Photo credit: @deleodule

Source: Instagram

He held her lovingly as they both smiled at the camera.

In his caption, Odule stated that it is amazing to be with elders and the purpose of his visit was to know how the old woman was faring.

He also revealed that they had a lengthy but great conversation and prayed that the land shall not lack elders.

The actor wrote:

"It's amazing to be with the elders, I visited the ninety years old and of course the oldest female actor in Yoruba genre of Nollywood, Mama, Grace Oyin-Adejobi popularly known as Iya Osogbo, to know how she's faring, we had a lengthy conversation and it was quite great, àgbà o ní tán lórí'lẹ̀ o."

Check out the post below:

Colleagues and followers of the veteran actor took to the comment section with praises for him over the good gesture.

Read some comments below:

Realyomifabiyi:

"Humanity at its peak. We must never forget our elders and veterans."

Lola_idije1959:

"God bless you sir, nice one."

Kunleafod:

"Great one sir."

Iamfunkeetti:

"Nice one sir,God will bless you sir."

Asiwajucharles:

"So thoughtful of u Dad, God bless u sir."

Ibadanboy:

"Thanks for checking on her sir."

Boseabigailmills:

"Oh that is beautiful. well-done sir and thank you.'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Odule got people talking on social media after he shared a legendary throwback photo with his colleagues.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of a younger version of himself, Yinka Quadri and Alhaji Taiwo Hassan.

The actor also stated that he is grateful for great friends, life and gave all glory to God.

----

