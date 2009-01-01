Home | News | General | Gelato drama: DJ Cuppy finally accepts public apology, drops charges against Davido's PA Isreal DMW

- DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to reveal that she would not be going to court with Davido's PA anymore

- This was after she sued Isreal DMW for libel and defamation after he said she was owing Zlatan Ibile

- Isreal publicly apologised which DJ Cuppy has obviously accepted

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to reveal that she won't be continuing with the charges against Davido's PA over his statement about what transpired between her and colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the singer stated that following Isreal DMW's public apology, the lawsuit against him for libel and defamation have been dropped and she has also informed her lawyers.

DJ Cuppy drops charges against Davido's PA Photot credit: @cuppymusic/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Cuppy also advised social media users to learn from the event and get valid facts before speaking on matters.

She wrote:

"Following the public apology of Isreal Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly. As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters."

View the tweet below:

As expected, people had things to say concerning Cuppy's tweet, read some comments below:

@fave_eagle:

"This case has been closed since nau. There was no need bringing it up again madam."

@stillzubby:

"Thank you, auntie Cuppy. Bible teaches us to always forgive and forget. Besides, if you are not without sin, cast the first stone. The music, entertainment, sport, and fashion industries are associated with numerous unfortunate allegations, atimes, the best answer is to ignore."

@Prrospercares:

"Even lawyers no go chop your money cuppy."

@LordAbiola:

"Soft girl soft doings !!!"

itzLekins:

"Cuppy just stop abeg, people have forget about this sh*it, and why bring it on again? zlatan no even talk about this sh*it."

@GeraldUbakor:

"God bless you plenty! I have been demanding basic decency on social media."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido joined several other internet users to react following news that DJ Cuppy intended to sue his logistics manager, Isreal.

As is the trend with the DMW crew, Davido dropped a 'tule' as his comment, suggesting the Jollof On The Jet crooner let Isreal be.

----

