CISLAC hails EFCC's order to bankers on asset declaration
Army narrates how troops rescued kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Man in court for alleged unlawful damage, threat to life



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 11 minutes ago
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping boy, 8, in A-IbomA 39-year-old  man, Terence Okafor, who allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to  one Mr Osagie Obyuwana,  on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in  Lagos State.
Okafor, whose  address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and threat to life.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the  Alimosho area of Lagos State.
Aigbokhan said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the windshield and a side mirror of a Hyundai Elantra with Registration No. EKY386 FZ, valued N250,000.
He said that the defendant also threatened the life of Obyuwana and  conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the the peace.
Aigbokhan said that  the offences contravened Sections 56, 168(d) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
He adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)
