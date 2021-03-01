Home | News | General | Army narrates how troops rescued kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Troops from 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Wednesday 17 March, 2021, successfully rescued 10 persons who were recently kidnapped from their quarters at Kaduna International Airport. The rescue operation was without any mishap or casualty.

The rescue operation happened when the troops who were patrolling one of the forests in Kaduna came in contact with the kidnappers and their victims. On sighting the soldiers, the bandits opened fire, prompting the troops to decisively engage them. With a superior fire power, troops soon overwhelmed them and they were forced to abandon their victims and take to their heels.

The victims comprising one man, three women and six children were immediately evacuated to a military facility where they are currently undergoing medical check.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallan Nasir El-Rufai, while visiting the rescued victims, commended the Nigerian Army for a spectacular job. He also consoled the victims for the trauma they went through in the hands of their abductors.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, also commended the troops while restating the Chief of Army Staff’s warning that the days of kidnappers and bandits are over as the Nigerian Army is determined more than ever to put a final stop to their nefarious activities anywhere in the country.

It would be rcalled that the victims were abducted on 6 March 2021 following an invasion of the living quarters of workers of Kaduna International Airport by kidnappers.

