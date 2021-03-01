Home | News | General | Fans React as Chioma Turns Wizkid’s Fan, Dances Publicly To His Music

Some Nigerians have reacted differently to a video of Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland, dancing to one of Wizkid’s songs..



Chioma was captioned in a video pleasurably dancing in public to a song by Davido’s alleged rival Wizkid and whilst some admired the 26-year-old budding chef over how happy she is, others tried to make a big deal out of it.

An Instagram user accused Davido’s third baby mama of living a life of pretense and now showing the world her true self insinuating that Chioma has been a fan of Wizkid all these while but has been hiding it from Davido due to their relationship.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@pretty_ella__o wrote; ‘She is done pretending ????????????showing her real self now’

@amaka_o_amaka wrote; ‘She get yansh o’

@diegodavidz wrote; ‘Every well sensed human is a fan of great good music’

@beautybyatinukem wrote; Yea but she danced to wizkid ‘s soco even when she was with David

@sylviateyei wrote; ‘Nawao so mke she no dance again’ ????

@sexy__fatimoh wrote; “E be like chioma do yansh o”

@chichi_blogs wrote; She’s just dancing to his music ????‍♀️

@naijanabroadmums wrote; She is human ????????

