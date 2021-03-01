Home | News | General | Lady Leaks Burna Boy’s Nudes After Spending The Night With Him In A Hotel Room (Video)
Lady Leaks Burna Boy’s Nudes After Spending The Night With Him In A Hotel Room (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is in hot waters as an alleged lover has released his nudes..

altalt


Burna Boy dominated social media and airwaves a few days ago when he bagged a Grammy award and it seems the lady is trying to take the shine of the African giant as she has shared his nude video from an encounter she had with him.

In the video, Burna Boy was unclad and comfortably sleeping in a hotel bed as the lady videotaped him without his knowledge. Inferring from the scene, it seems Burna Boy had a consensual intimate relationship with the lady and she has decided to share his nude video to the world.

