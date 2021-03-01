Lady Leaks Burna Boy’s Nudes After Spending The Night With Him In A Hotel Room (Video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is in hot waters as an alleged lover has released his nudes..
Burna Boy dominated social media and airwaves a few days ago when he bagged a Grammy award and it seems the lady is trying to take the shine of the African giant as she has shared his nude video from an encounter she had with him.
In the video, Burna Boy was unclad and comfortably sleeping in a hotel bed as the lady videotaped him without his knowledge. Inferring from the scene, it seems Burna Boy had a consensual intimate relationship with the lady and she has decided to share his nude video to the world.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMmp0ELCU0p/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3AE5F816-DA42-4B5B-A6F4-19AD7B9D031E
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles