“Happiness matters a lot” – Reactions as Chioma shows off dance moves amid breakup rumor (Video)
- 3 hours 5 minutes ago
Chioma Rowland, fiancee of superstar singer, Davido Adeleke shows off a beautiful dance move as she rolls her waist without zero worries..
This is coming after a blogger claimed that the mother of one broke up and moved out of Davido’s house since last year.
Despite the rumour, Chioma continues to live her life to the fullest as she recently resumed her chef business full time without addressing the side talks.
In a video, the Chef is seen dancing with so much enthusiasm and a bright smile on her face.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMkVNJbFguJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3AE5F816-DA42-4B5B-A6F4-19AD7B9D031E
