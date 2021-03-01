Europa League quarter-final draws confirmed (Full fixtures)
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The draw for the Europa League quarter-final was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
Manchester United will play Granada and Arsenal have been paired against Slavia Prague..
Ajax play Roma, while Villarreal will clash with Dinamo Zagreb for a place in the semis.
The first-leg matches will be played on Thursday April 8, 2021.
The second legs are scheduled for Thursday April 15, 2021.
EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES:
Granada vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Ajax vs Roma
Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles