Home | News | General | Europa League quarter-final draws confirmed (Full fixtures)
“Happiness matters a lot” – Reactions as Chioma shows off dance moves amid breakup rumor (Video)
Kidnappers In Niger State Arrested By Soldiers Who Disguised As Passengers (Details below)

Europa League quarter-final draws confirmed (Full fixtures)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The draw for the Europa League quarter-final was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Manchester United will play Granada and Arsenal have been paired against Slavia Prague..

altalt

Ajax play Roma, while Villarreal will clash with Dinamo Zagreb for a place in the semis.

The first-leg matches will be played on Thursday April 8, 2021.

The second legs are scheduled for Thursday April 15, 2021.

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247