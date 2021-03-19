Home | News | General | Kidnappers In Niger State Arrested By Soldiers Who Disguised As Passengers (Details below)

Political activist and blogger, Comr. Usman Okai Austin @Austinokai shared a video of alleged kidnappers caught by soldiers on his Twitter page and wrote:

The people you are seeing are kidnappers arrested in Niger state . Army personnel disguised themselves as passengers in commercial bus patrolling black spots. Kidnappers came out from the bush to attack them. Unfortunately for them, they were all arrested. pic.twitter.com/SEseGANSii — Comr. Usman Okai Austin (@Austinokai) March 18, 2021

