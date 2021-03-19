Home | News | General | Kidnappers In Niger State Arrested By Soldiers Who Disguised As Passengers (Details below)
Kidnappers In Niger State Arrested By Soldiers Who Disguised As Passengers (Details below)



Political activist and blogger, Comr. Usman Okai Austin @Austinokai shared a video of alleged kidnappers caught by soldiers on his Twitter page and wrote:

The people you are seeing are kidnappers arrested in Niger state . Army personnel disguised themselves as passengers in commercial bus patrolling black spots. Kidnappers came out from the bush to attack them. Unfortunately for them, they were all arrested. pic.twitter.com/SEseGANSii

— Comr. Usman Okai Austin (@Austinokai) March 18, 2021

The people you are seeing are kidnappers arrested in Niger state. Army personnel disguised themselves as passengers in commercial bus patrolling black spots. Kidnappers came out from the bush to attack them. Unfortunately for them, they were all arrested.

