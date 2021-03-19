Kidnappers In Niger State Arrested By Soldiers Who Disguised As Passengers (Details below)
Political activist and blogger, Comr. Usman Okai Austin @Austinokai shared a video of alleged kidnappers caught by soldiers on his Twitter page and wrote:
The people you are seeing are kidnappers arrested in Niger state . Army personnel disguised themselves as passengers in commercial bus patrolling black spots. Kidnappers came out from the bush to attack them. Unfortunately for them, they were all arrested. pic.twitter.com/SEseGANSii
— Comr. Usman Okai Austin (@Austinokai) March 18, 2021
