Hours After Sunday Ighoho Promised To Reopen Borders, Read What Buhari Said About Nigeria’s Border (Details below)

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that closing the country borders for more than a year hasn’ t stopped illegal weapons from entering the country. The president made the announcement in a statement released by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Thursday evening.

“The proliferation of weapons in the Sahel region will continue as long as Libya remains stable”.

He said that Gadaffi recruited many militants from different countries in order to stay in power for a long time, and after Gadaffi was later killed, many of the militants fled Libya with all their weapons.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the announcement just hours after Chief Sunday Igboho promised that the South- West border that was closed for long time by federal government closed would be reopened.

Suday Igboho proclaimed that all Yoruba land is not part of Nigeria, lamented that the country borders have been closed, causing hunger on innocent citizens in the country.

He vowed to reopen the borders and take over the international airport and seaports of all Yoruba territory.

He also claimed that all Fulanis in the Lagos seaports and Seme border areas should flee as soon as possible because he would mobilize his men to take possession of the facilities as soon as possible.

