We Need Soldiers To Deal With The Christians Stopping Us From Entering The Baptist School – Eye witness Says



Earlier today the Kwara state government returned around ten schools affected and requested that the Christians live in harmony with the Muslims .
Notwithstanding the public authority choice to return schools the Christian leader actually demand that no Muslim female student

An eye witness said;

”I was coming back from my family house to my place of work. where I saw the Christian preventing the Muslim from entering the Baptist school and all of a sudden the Christians started throwing stones at us.

”The government have reopen schools and said we should live in peace and harmony yet they are till stopping us from entering the school.

”Please we need soldiers to help us so that the christians will allow us into the Baptist school.

See screenshots of people’s reactions:

