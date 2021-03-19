Home | News | General | “How Did This Guy Toast Tiwa?” – Fans Of Tiwa Savage Express Shock Over Relationship With Obama (Details below)
“How Did This Guy Toast Tiwa?” – Fans Of Tiwa Savage Express Shock Over Relationship With Obama (Details below)



Some fans of the Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage have expressed shock over the news of the relationship between their artist and Davido’s PA Obama DMW.

Recall that blogger cutie julls broke the news about the relationship between Tiwa Savage and Obama DMW last year 2020. In the late hours of yesterday March 18th, Cutie Julls disclosed that Tiwa Savage was pregnant for Obama DMW. She later disclosed that Tiwa lost the pregnancy before she underwent cosmetic surgery.

Some fans have expressed shock at the choice of Tiwa Savage. While some said they don’t deserve each other because Tiwa is above Obama’s standards, others also contemplated on how their relationship started.

See Reactions below:

