HOW HEARTLESS CAN ONE BE? This Lady Gives A Shocking Confession Of Why She Slit Her Boyfriend's Neck With Razor (Photos below)

A young woman has openly confessed why she took the razor blade she had bought to cut her nails to slash the throat of her boyfriend in the Sapele area of Delta State. While speaking to The Independent’s Crime Tracker, a 30-year-old mother of two who slit the throat of her 32-year-old ex-lover, Obagie Ikede, in the Sapele area of Delta State, has denied the allegation that her action was as a result of Ikede’s insistence on ending their five months old love affair.

Nunu said: “All what Obagie said was not true, though we have been dating for five months as claimed, Obagie has been treating me bad and I have been enduring so many abuses from him, who was looking un-kempt and visibly distressed.” She added that though they had been having problems they had a way of settling it.

“We loved each other and it was never intentional that this happened. He slapped me and I was angry. The razor blade was not meant to harm him, I had actually bought the razor blade to cut my nails but when he came shouting angrily that I had reported him to his mother, which led to him slapping me, I attacked him out of provocation.

“I am sorry for what happened. It is the devil’s handwork. I want Obagie and his family to forgive me. I still love him and I am sure he loves me too,” Nunu pleaded. She said she was ready to bear the cost of his medical treatment but nobody has reached her. “I even bought provision for him, please beg Obagie for me,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, a source at the private hospital in Sapele, where Obagie has been admitted since has described his condition is stable, he is a very lucky chap, the injury is grievous but the hospital has been able to stable his condition.

