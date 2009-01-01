#EndSARS: NHRC awards N575m to victims of brutality, orders police to apologise
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The panel investigating alleged human rights violations committed by the police has awarded a fine of N575.8 million against the force. ...
The panel investigating alleged human rights violations
committed by the police has awarded a fine of N575.8 million against the force.
The panel was set up by the National Human Rights Commission
(NHRC) in October 2020 to investigate allegations of human rights abuses
against the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) following the #ENDSARS
protests.
Fatimah Mohammed, deputy director of public affairs in NHRC,
in a statement on Friday, said the panel led by Suleiman Galadima, a retired
judge of the supreme court, considered 20 of the petitions at its executive
session on Thursday.
She said the cases bordered on extrajudicial killing, unlawful arrest, detention, torture, among other issues.
She said the panel “agreed that the victims of human rights
who got court judgments should be paid”.
“The executive session considered 20 out of the 44 petitions
on non-adherence by the police of court judgments awarding compensations to
victims of human rights violations, and decisions were made on each of the
petitions otherwise known as judgment debts,” Mohammed said.
“The petitions on judgment debts of about N575.8million were
considered ranging from the award of N200 million to ₦120,000 of cases
bordering on extra-judicial killing, unlawful arrest and detention.
“Others are cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and
torture, alleged enforced disappearance, confiscation of property, etc.”
On how the judgment debts would be paid, Hillary Ogbonna,
secretary to the panel, said the police would have to make a “commitment to
respect court orders while part of the money will be paid from the human rights
compensation funds which are expected to be paid for such purposes.
“Apart from assisting the victims of human rights violations
to get their compensation paid, Ogbonna said the panel has also taken a
decision to order the police authority to issue apologies to some of the
petitioners who have issuance of apology as part of their compensation”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles