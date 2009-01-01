Home | News | General | I seriously regret supporting Buhari in 2015 – Dino Melaye

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday said he is full of regret for supporting the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.





Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, said he regretted supporting the Buhari candidacy in 2015 when he was a member of the All Progressives Congress.





He spoke on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The former senator said the Buhari regime has failed Nigerians in all aspects from security to economy, and infrastructure.

He said, “To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is the Supreme Controller of the universe and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari. The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa because the subject-matter Buhari is the greatest con that came out of Africa.





“Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a political party or support a president with what is happening today in Nigeria? How? So, I regret very seriously because we were scammed.”

When confronted that he was speaking as an opposition, Melaye said, “I spoke like this even when I was a member of the APC and because I am a Christian and the Bible is superior to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it talks about unequal yokes, darkness and light don’t concur, so I had to leave the party.”





The ex-senator, who lost his re-election to Smart Adeyemi in 2015, also said his present party, the PDP, has better chances of winning the 2023 presidential elections. He, however, declined to divulge the zoning arrangement of his party in the next election.

