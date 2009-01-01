I seriously regret supporting Buhari in 2015 – Dino Melaye
- 2 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday said he is full of ...
The former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial
District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday said he is
full of regret for supporting the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in
2015.
Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate between 2015
and 2019, said he regretted supporting the Buhari candidacy in 2015 when he was
a member of the All Progressives Congress.
He spoke on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.
The former senator said the Buhari regime has failed
Nigerians in all aspects from security to economy, and infrastructure.
He said, “To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is
the Supreme Controller of the universe and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari.
The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari
presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa because the
subject-matter Buhari is the greatest con that came out of Africa.
“Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a
political party or support a president with what is happening today in Nigeria?
How? So, I regret very seriously because we were scammed.”
When confronted that he was speaking as an opposition,
Melaye said, “I spoke like this even when I was a member of the APC and because
I am a Christian and the Bible is superior to the constitution of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria and it talks about unequal yokes, darkness and light don’t
concur, so I had to leave the party.”
The ex-senator, who lost his re-election to Smart Adeyemi in
2015, also said his present party, the PDP, has better chances of winning the
2023 presidential elections. He, however, declined to divulge the zoning
arrangement of his party in the next election.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles