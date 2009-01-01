Home | News | General | Rohr’s plans hit as more Super Eagles players withdraw from Benin, Lesotho games

Almeria forward, Sadiq Umar, has become the latest player to withdraw from Nigeria’s squad for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers...

Almeria forward, Sadiq Umar, has become the latest player to withdraw from Nigeria’s squad for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, had included Umar in his 24-man squad for the matches.

However, he will not be able to honour his first call-up to the senior national team, having previously played for the U23s.

Almeria have confirmed Umar will not be allowed to honour the invitation, because the necessary COVID-19 protocols to enable him to play for the Super Eagles has not been followed.

Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala has been called up as his replacement.

Umar joins France-based duo of Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu (injury) in pulling out.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has released a statement confirming that French clubs will bar their players from travelling for any international games outside Europe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General