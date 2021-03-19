Home | News | General | VIDEO: US President Biden trips multiple times as he climbs Air Force One
Rohr’s plans hit as more Super Eagles players withdraw from Benin, Lesotho games
Police deactivate bomb planted inside bush in Kano

VIDEO: US President Biden trips multiple times as he climbs Air Force One



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on Friday, lost his footing and tripped multiple times as he ascends the steps to Air...


President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on Friday, lost his footing and tripped multiple times as he ascends the steps to Air Force One.

 

The 78-year-old Biden was climbing airstairs swiftly and was about halfway up to the presidential jet when he stumbled.

 

The President, holding on to the railing with his right hand, attempted a quick recovery but tripped again, this time dropping to his right knee.

 

Biden managed to get up, brushed his left pant leg before proceeding to the top of the airstairs. He turned and saluted, and then entered the aircraft.

 

He was headed to Atlanta to meet members of the Asian-American community which has been shocked by a series of shootings in massage parlors.

 

VIDEO: Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One

Video credit: Hill TV Live#Biden pic.twitter.com/7L6aAcjZWV

— Daily Trust (@daily_trust) March 19, 2021

Deputy press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who spoke to reporters afterwards, said, “He is doing fine. He is doing just great.”

 

President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump on January 20, 2021. After emerging winner of the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235