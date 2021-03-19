VIDEO: US President Biden trips multiple times as he climbs Air Force One
President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on Friday, lost his footing and tripped multiple times as he ascends the steps to Air...
VIDEO: Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One
Video credit: Hill TV Live#Biden pic.twitter.com/7L6aAcjZWV— Daily Trust (@daily_trust) March 19, 2021
Deputy press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who spoke to
reporters afterwards, said, “He is doing fine. He is doing just great.”
President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump on January
20, 2021. After emerging winner of the November 3, 2020 presidential election.
