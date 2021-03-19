Home | News | General | Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer global outage

Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp seem to be coming back online after suffering global outages for nearly an hour on Friday eveni...

The three platforms — owned by Mark Zuckerberg — stopped functioning abruptly, leaving millions of users worried.

According to downdetector.com, which tracks service outages, 90 percent of Whatsapp users could not connect to the app while some Instagram users also reported that they were unable to log into the platform.

Many users also took to Twitter to complain that they saw error alerts when they opened the apps and were unable to send or receive messages.





The platforms showed a “5xx Server Error”

WaBetaInfo, an independent portal that normally gives updates on WhatsApp, also confirmed that the messaging app experienced outages.

Yes, WhatsApp is experiencing outages! #WhatsAppDown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021





Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger recover from major outage

There are however reports that the platforms are now working well with some users confirming that they can now access their chats.

WhatsApp also confirmed the 45-minute outage in a terse post while also thanking users for their patience.

Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021

This is not the first time users of the Facebook-owned services would be experiencing such glitches.

In 2019, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a three-hour outage which prevented some users from accessing the platforms.

Here’s what some users had to say during the outages:

Mark Zuckerberg will close whatsapp,Facebook and IG at exactly 8:30pm. This will trend worldwide. We will loose millions of dollars. (A Thread) pic.twitter.com/qpgGDQ9aDl — Professor (@ItsBaite) March 19, 2021

How everyone on Instagram, Whatsapp & Facebook are running to Twitter after realising all Mark Zuckerberg's apps are always down. pic.twitter.com/NftFE3sISf — Satan (@RealS8nn) March 19, 2021

Everyone running to Twitter to confirm if Instagram and WhatsApp is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hOEJdzuVww — No Help (@parkthebus8989) March 19, 2021

WhatsApp employees looking at people sending #WhatsAppDown message on WhatsApp: pic.twitter.com/yDyDP9VnQi — Chitra (@shuddupsharma) March 19, 2021

Everybody cheering about Whatsapp being up....meanwhile mine has been down for the past couple weeks. Happy for y'all tho pic.twitter.com/tTTBeoqY8K — Jhe’Vonté Webster (@Jhevvvv) March 19, 2021

Everyone coming back on Twitter while WhatsApp and Instagram are down: #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/LMlABPoITg — Ibrahim (@_IbrahimX1) March 19, 2021

When Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook went down, I rebooted my phone 5 times before I understood what was going on. — iTWEETSENSE #EndSars (@KesterRichard_) March 19, 2021

I'd love to see the worldwide traffic spikes on certain sites when other big ones go down. No doubt Twitter spikes when Instagram goes down Does Facebook spike when Twitter goes down? Does Instagram spike when Tiktok is down? Does everything spike when YouTube is down? — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 19, 2021

