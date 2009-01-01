Home | News | General | Gunmen ambush Nigerian Correctional Services vehicle, kill two, free inmate

Gunmen on Friday waylaid a vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Correctional Services and killed a warder and one other person yet to be identified in Anambra State.

This came barely 24 hours after four naval officers and three policemen were killed in different locations in the state and their vehicles set ablaze.

The police also said a police station at Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area was attacked at about 4am on Friday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the attackers were however repelled by cops on duty.

The Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Mr Francis Ekezie confirmed the attack on officials of the outfit.

He said the Command was devastated by the story of the attack.

He said, “Gunmen yet to be identified attacked the court duty vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Anambra State at Nanka while conveying inmates back from court to the Aguata custodial centre.

“The attackers killed the Corrections officer and whisked away the inmate being taken back to the Custodial Centre.

“The gun duel that lasted for about 10 minutes was reportedly perpetrated by suspected hoodlums in two vehicles, a sienna bus and a Hilux pick-up that trailed the court duty Vehicle from the court premises.

“Although the armed escort put up a gallant resistance, he was unfortunately overpowered by the hoodlums who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons.

Ekezie added, “The body of the fallen officer has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting further necessary action.

“The state Controller, Nwakeze Emmanuel, while expressing his deep shock over the incident, has advised the public and indeed officers and men of the Command to remain calm as investigations have commenced with the collaboration of other security agencies.”

Ekezie appealed to members of the public to avail security agencies with useful intelligence that would lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act.

