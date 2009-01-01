Home | News | General | EPL: Man Utd signs record Premier League shirt sponsor deal
BREAKING: Bandits kill 13, injure seven, raze 56 houses in Kaduna
Buhari not in charge of Nigeria – Prophet Ayodele

EPL: Man Utd signs record Premier League shirt sponsor deal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Manchester United has agreed on a new shirt sponsorship deal worth £235 million, which is the biggest in Premier League history.   It ...


Manchester United has agreed on a new shirt sponsorship deal worth £235 million, which is the biggest in Premier League history.

 

It is a five-year deal with German global technology company TeamViewer, who will become United’s principal shirt sponsor, with an agreement worth £47m-a-year.

 

TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet on the team’s strip from the 2021/2022 season.

 

United are also negotiating for a new sponsor for their Carrington training complex and their training kit. The agreement with AON, who currently sponsor the training ground and training kit, is coming to an end.

 

United’s Managing Director, Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

 

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

 

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235