EPL: Man Utd signs record Premier League shirt sponsor deal

Manchester United has agreed on a new shirt sponsorship deal worth £235 million, which is the biggest in Premier League history.

It is a five-year deal with German global technology company TeamViewer, who will become United’s principal shirt sponsor, with an agreement worth £47m-a-year.

TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet on the team’s strip from the 2021/2022 season.

United are also negotiating for a new sponsor for their Carrington training complex and their training kit. The agreement with AON, who currently sponsor the training ground and training kit, is coming to an end.

United’s Managing Director, Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

