Buhari not in charge of Nigeria – Prophet Ayodele



  • 5 hours 56 minutes ago
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele says God revealed to him that President Muhammadu Buhari is tired and no longer recognises anyone even those working with him.

 

The cleric who disclosed this in a statement said the President is incapacitated at the moment.

 

Primate Ayodele said Buhari may cause his party the 2023 election.

 

He said, “Buhari must not give incompetent people his government to run. He is not the one ruling, he knows nothing about what is going on in his government.

 

“He needs prayers because he is tired, and fed up. He doesn’t understand anymore. He doesn’t know those working with him. They are taking advantage of Buhari’s incapacity.

 

“Buhari must sit right so that this security thing will not cause APC problems in 2023. Nigerians will vote out APC if they don’t do what is right, this will also affect the election and bring out a third force.”

 

Ayodele advised the new Service Chiefs, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Police to seek the face of God and come up with local security outfits to battle the insecurity, adding that “insecurity will become worse, and it will affect the rich.”

 

He warned that the current spate of insecurity in the country may lead to religious and ethnic crisis, which according to him, will come up very soon.

 

Ayodele called on Nigerians to pray against the death of another Justice of the Supreme Court


