Buhari not in charge of Nigeria – Prophet Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele says God revealed to him that President Muhammadu Buhari is tired ...
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate
Elijah Ayodele says God revealed to him that President Muhammadu Buhari is
tired and no longer recognises anyone even those working with him.
The cleric who disclosed this in a statement said the President is incapacitated at the moment.
Primate Ayodele said Buhari may cause his party the 2023
election.
He said, “Buhari must not give incompetent people his
government to run. He is not the one ruling, he knows nothing about what is
going on in his government.
“He needs prayers because he is tired, and fed up. He
doesn’t understand anymore. He doesn’t know those working with him. They are
taking advantage of Buhari’s incapacity.
“Buhari must sit right so that this security thing will not
cause APC problems in 2023. Nigerians will vote out APC if they don’t do what
is right, this will also affect the election and bring out a third force.”
Ayodele advised the new Service Chiefs, the Department of
State Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Police to seek the face of God and come
up with local security outfits to battle the insecurity, adding that
“insecurity will become worse, and it will affect the rich.”
He warned that the current spate of insecurity in the
country may lead to religious and ethnic crisis, which according to him, will
come up very soon.
Ayodele called on Nigerians to pray against the death of
another Justice of the Supreme Court
