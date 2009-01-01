Home | News | General | FULL LIST: NJC recommends appointment of 18 judges for appeal court
Buhari not in charge of Nigeria – Prophet Ayodele
UCL quarter-finals: Tuchel reacts to Chelsea’s draw against Porto, names preferred teams

FULL LIST: NJC recommends appointment of 18 judges for appeal court



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 18 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation to the court of appeal. Soji O...


The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 18 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation to the court of appeal.

Soji Oye, NJC spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said the council also recommended the appointment of eight heads of courts in Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta states.

Oye said the council’s interview committee made the decision at its 94th meeting which held on March 17 and 18, and was chaired by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The NJC also issued strong warning letters to two judges.

“Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M.A. Savage of the Lagos state high court,” the statement reads.

“Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watchlist of the council for his failure to deliver judgement within the constitutional period of 90 days, and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his court.”

The NJC spokesman added that 22 other petitions were dismissed for “lack of merit, being subjudice, overtaken by events or that such petitions were matters for appeal”.

Below is the list of judges recommended for the court of appeal:

i) Bature Isah Gafai

ii) Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

iii) Waziri Abdul-Azeez

iv) Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

v) Usman A. Musale

vi) Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

vii) Abba Bello Mohammed

viii) Mohammed Danjuma

ix) Danlami Zama Senchi

x) Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

xi) Hassan Muslim Sule

xii) Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

xiii) Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

xiv) Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

xv) Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

xvi) Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

xvii) Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

xviii) Bola Samuel Ademola

The judges recommended to head courts in states are listed below.

i) Chief judge, FCT, Abuja: Salisu Garba Abdullahi

ii) Chief judge, Rivers: Simeon Chibuzor Amadi

iii) Chief judge, Nasarawa: Aisha Bashir Aliyu

iv) Chief judge, Kogi: Sunday Omeiza Otu

v) Chief judge, Jigawa: Umar Maigari Sadiq

vi) Chief judge, Ebonyi: Ngene Anagu Elvis

vii) Chief judge, Delta: Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai

viii) President, customary court of appeal, Delta: Patience Onuwa Elumeze

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235