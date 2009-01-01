Home | News | General | UCL quarter-finals: Tuchel reacts to Chelsea’s draw against Porto, names preferred teams
  Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the club's Champions League quarter-finals draw against FC Porto.   Tuchel said he is ha...

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the club’s Champions League quarter-finals draw against FC Porto.

 

Tuchel said he is happy the Blues was not drawn against another Premier League team, adding that he prefers playing international clubs.

 

The draw handed Chelsea a meeting with the Primeira Liga side that have been their familiar European opposition over the years.

 

Chelsea played Porto 2004/05, 2006/07, 2009/10 and 2015/16 Champions League campaigns, with consistently tight results.

 

The Portuguese side knocked Juventus out of the competition in the round of 16 with two impressive performances.

 

Speaking to Chelsea official website after the game, the German gaffer said, “First of all, I’m happy we play an international game and not against an English team.

 

“The Champions League is about that. I have always preferred playing against teams from other countries.

 

“Then we have the second leg at home which feels good, to start with an away game and then maybe have a slight advantage of finishing at home.

 

“Clearly, many people may take us as favourites against Porto. That will not help us. You can ask in Turin what the opinion about this is, and if it helps to be favourites.”


