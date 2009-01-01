UCL quarter-finals: Tuchel reacts to Chelsea’s draw against Porto, names preferred teams
- 6 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the club’s Champions League quarter-finals draw against FC Porto. Tuchel said he is ha...
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the club’s
Champions League quarter-finals draw against FC Porto.
Tuchel said he is happy the Blues was not drawn against
another Premier League team, adding that he prefers playing international
clubs.
The draw handed Chelsea a meeting with the Primeira Liga
side that have been their familiar European opposition over the years.
Chelsea played Porto 2004/05, 2006/07, 2009/10 and 2015/16
Champions League campaigns, with consistently tight results.
The Portuguese side knocked Juventus out of the competition
in the round of 16 with two impressive performances.
Speaking to Chelsea official website after the game, the
German gaffer said, “First of all, I’m happy we play an international game and
not against an English team.
“The Champions League is about that. I have always preferred
playing against teams from other countries.
“Then we have the second leg at home which feels good, to
start with an away game and then maybe have a slight advantage of finishing at
home.
“Clearly, many people may take us as favourites against
Porto. That will not help us. You can ask in Turin what the opinion about this
is, and if it helps to be favourites.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles