Emotional moment little girl says goodbye to her grandpa as she doesn't want to leave, video goes viral

- A kid has got many emotional on Twitter after she said goodbye to her granny with a teary face

- Tweeps who saw her short clip said hers is proof that children have a special love for their grandparents

- The little girl asked her mother if she is going to be seeing her grandpa soon as she wiped tears from her sad face

People do not always want to see a kid cry, it could be a very emotional thing to witness as can be seen in a video shared on Twitter. The video shows a little girl saying goodbye to her grandparent amid tears.

In a short clip that has gone viral on social media and shared by a Twitter handle @KimeeBe, a kid sat in the car as she waved her grandpa goodbye.

Both of them funnily threw kisses at each other as they repeatedly said "I got it", demonstrating catching something invisible.

After the goodbye, the girl sobbed, asking her mother if she is going to be seeing her grandpa soon, to which she replied:

"You are going to see him soon, I promise."

See the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over one million times with thousands of likes and retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@1allelaflare said:

"That grandpa to granddaughter love is a DIFFERENT kind of love. That love hit harder than a father to daughter love. If you know what I mean."

The kid and her granny had an emotional goodbye. Photo source: @KimeeBe

Source: Twitter

@attitudegyal_ said:

"Let her stay with her grandparents from now on sis!"

@YaBoyDannyBlaze said:

"You take her back to her grandpappy right NEOW."

@TherealDaneal said:

"I have to say, I didn't understand it when people talked about it, until I experienced it.There is just something different with the grandparent relationship. Love my grankids."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother and model, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, generated massive reactions online after posting a video of her trying to join the #BussItChallenge.

As the mother was about showing her banging shape and twerking, her baby burst into uncontrollable laughter in a video that has been seen over one million times.

The mother joined in and turned what would have been a proper twerking video into a comedy show.

---

