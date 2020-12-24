Home | News | General | Wife goes on Twitter to beg for clothes that unemployed husband can wear, people surprise her with gifts

- A kind wife, has thrown away pride, as she went online to ask for old clothes for her husband who has been jobless

- The woman begged a doctor who just changed his wardrobe, saying that it would be great if the man can donate some of his wears

- Many rallied around the woman as they offered to give some money for her family's welfare

A woman with the Twitter handle, @Sholaboris, has taken to the bird app without shame to seek help for her husband.

Her plea came in response to a Nigerian doctor, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, who said his wife changed his entire wardrobe.

According to Aproko Doctor, his wife complained that he has been so much invested in other people's welfare that he does not care about himself.

The doctor's wife said:

"Since we got married, you've just been spending your money on other people and not yourself, you deserve to enjoy abeg."

In response to the woman who pleaded that her husband needs new clothes, the doctor said he would do something about it and send a DM.

Many people have since engaged the woman's tweet, showing her ways that the husband could be helped.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her reply:

@johnDiarmy said:

"Wow this is so touching, may God send a helper to your family. Can you send me your account in my DM I'll drop a token for you."

@simbonu said:

"Chai, the kind of cases I like to come into, but God will help this family. How I wish I can do something. This takes courage to publicly say this kind of thing. But I believe God is about to help your husband through this singular act. Congratulations to you and your husband."

@hensportal1 said:

"Please madam, I have 5k that I am not using, can I send it to you?"

@FaithFnwokwo said:

"God will bless you dear for standing up for your husband.... Help will always com your way in Jesus name."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, Aribisala Blessing, showed a big heart of gratefulness when she took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 24, 2020, to appreciate her husband for bringing home a Christmas live chicken.

She said that this Christmas will be the first one she is celebrating as a married woman. Blessing went on to shower praises on her husband for what he did.

