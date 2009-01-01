Home | News | General | Nigerian man shares university question paper, says it's easier to bag 1st class in north, stirs reactions

- A Nigerian man, Chibuzo Anthony, has posted a question paper he claimed was for social and management science students from the Sule Maitama University

- Chibuzo suggested that with the way the questions were simple, getting a first-class in a northern university will be a walkover

- While there were people who countered his claim, some came under his comment section with more photos of simpler exams

A Nigerian man, Chibuzo Anthony, has stirred massive mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a question paper purportedly from Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

The man who claimed the exam is very simple for university students said that lecturers in the south are always after making life tough for people with advanced questions.

The first question on the paper asked:

"A boy has N500. He spends N200. What fraction of his original money does he have left?"

Section B read:

"What is the 25% of N400?"

Many Nigerians came under his post with even far easier questions they claimed are from various higher institutions in the north.

It should, however, be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng cannot verify if the examination paper is from the said school.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions it got:

@iam_jibolar said:

"This is why some students curse me, northern Nigeria need to fix up!"

@yemminator said:

"Abeg get out. Where were you when I was registering for jamb and needed this info."

People said not all northern school lowered their standards. Photos sources: @KingAbsolute, Wikipedia

@HassanTeslim3 said:

"The common entrance exam I wrote in Iganmode grammar school is harder than this question tbh."

@proterapy said:

"In Zamfara, corpers are made to set questions and answers for students. You print the question on paper and write the answers on the board for them to copy. And you can't say no cus everybody must pass whether you like it or yes, they don't repeat class over there."

@Hdmodel1 said:

"Omo wahala is now like parachute sha. I studied English. Like 70% of the class in my set did not graduate. And I don't know what to say. I schooled in Yobe and others those humans can crammmm for Africa."

Abidemi also shared his:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Toluwanimi Adegboyega Olorunnisola, achieved his academic dream in a very big way.

On Wednesday, March 3, the man revealed he bagged a first-class in industrial and production engineering.

To celebrate the amazing feat, Toluwanimi gave himself an amazing photoshoot as he is dressed in his engineering overall and safety helmet.

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit

