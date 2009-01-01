Home | News | General | Lions ain't pets: Popular trainer Dean Schneider advises, shares video showing his experience

- An animal lover recently headed online to share a clip of a few injuries he got from playing with lions

- In the caption of the post, the man also warns other people from playing with lions by remarking that the vicious animals are not pets

- He received various reactions from his friends and followers n the comment section of the post

Not many people need to be warned that lions are not to be played with but it seems there are a few that can do with the advice. A young man who played with some lions recently took it upon himself to warn other people not to do the same.

Heading to Twitter, a man with the handle, @_DeanSchneider shared a clip of himself playing around with lions who he clearly is very fond of.

In the clip, he also shows his face that has some scratches on it which he got from his playtime with the big cats.

"Lions ain't pets, they're predators," he captioned the clip.

Twitter users had this to say:

@JakeTwist_ said:

"The lion is practicing for the future...dis guy don't know what's gonna hit him."

@Poor_No_Friend joked:

"Crocodiles ain't pets, they're predators."

@_sylverlyn_ said:

"Just look at this, who in this life will ever keep snakes as pets? I feel sick already."

@manxovati advised:

"I think now you are spending too much time and you are very deep into their space. Animal behavior is not an accident brother, next thing it will be bigger when they taste your blood. I did animal husbandry and I understand well animal behavior. I understand you are attached."

This man says people should not play with lions. Image: @_DeanSchneider

Source: UGC

---

