Sanwo-Olu approves release, sentence commuttal of 4 Lagos inmates

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release and commuttal of the sentences of four inmates in the state’s correctional centres.

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), in a statement issued on Friday, said
Sanwo-olu gave the approval on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Onigbanjo said the governor approved the release of one inmate and gave commuttal orders for the reduction of the sentences of three inmates.

“The Lagos State governor had given approval for the release of one convicted inmate, a commuttal of the death sentence of two inmates to life imprisonment.

“The governor also approved the commuttal of the life imprisonment of one inmate to 18 years imprisonment,” Onigbanjo said.

According to the attorney-general, the signed documents of approval by Sanwo-Olu has been presented to the state’s correctional centres for immediate processing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that  Sanwo-Olu had in December 2019,  inaugurated the eight-member State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy which was headed by a medical doctor, Dr Abayomi Finnih.

The governor had in 2020, approved the release of 265 inmates in correctional centres across the state. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

