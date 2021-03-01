Home | News | General | Saweetie Announces Split From Boyfriend Quavo, Hints That He Cheated

A source close to the couple tells us Quavo is upset by the split and did nothing but love and support Saweetie. We’re told, however, he was recently angry that Saweetie hopped on Justin Combs’ podcast because JC and Saweetie used to date, because he felt she only did it to be disrespectful..



The source refused to comment on the cheating allegations.

Saweetie wants the world to know she and Quavo are no longer a couple … and she’s strongly suggesting it’s because he was unfaithful.

Fans had recently started to speculate the pair were donezo after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram, and he did the same. She put the speculation to an end Friday, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

It’s not entirely clear what narrative Saweetie is referring to, but she does drop some more hints, saying … “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

What’s more, Saweetie was recently on the “Respectfully Justin” podcast repeatedly saying she doesn’t like liars in relationships … but didn’t specify if that meant Quavo.

The two first got together in 2018 after Quavo says he slid into Saweetie’s DM’s on Instagram. It’s a good bet there will be others doing the same now that she’s declared herself single.

Recall that the Migos rapper surprised Saweetie with a custom Bentley during the 2020 Christmas festive season.



