Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are back online after an hour outage that frustrated users across the world

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for about one hour across the world that left social media users frustrated and unable to connect.

The social tools, all owned by Facebook, including the platform’s own Messenger service, were first reported as not being available from 15:30 GMT on Friday..

Users visiting Instagram online were shown a simple error message saying ‘5xx Server Error’, with no other information provided.

Some Facebook users were able to sign in to the app, although 63 percent of reports on downdetector.com suggested there was a ‘total blackout’.

There was a sudden spike of reports on downdetector for the Facebook owned services, with the outage affecting the entire Facebook social product line.

Users have taken to social media to express their frustration at not being able to connect to friends, family or work colleagues.

One user shared a picture of the word ‘connecting….’ and said ‘wifi on and off, phone on and down, switch to data, instagram still down, what’s app still down.’

Another talked about using on form of social media to check on another, tweeting that they came to Twitter ‘to see if WhatsApp and Instagram is down.’

While Facebook is yet to comment on the outage, of those who reported issues to DownDetector with Instagram, 77 percent said they had problems with their news feed, 11 percent with the website and 10 percent with log-in.

The last major outage of a Facebook platform, in January, saw Instagram’s desktop site and app go down for roughly two hours across the globe.

