JUST IN: Bandits kill 13, injure seven, raze 56 houses in Kaduna

Some bandits in separate attacks have invaded communities in three local government areas of Zango-Kataf, Kauru, and Chikun of Kaduna State, killing at least 13 persons and injuring seven others..

Official statements from the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks on Friday.

According to him, 13 people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru, and Chikun local government areas.

He said the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven furnished the state with the information regarding the latest attacks.

Aruwan explained that the bandits first attacked Gora Gan Village in Zango-Kataf LG, where they killed one Irmiya Godwin on his way from the farm while his brother escaped.

The commissioner added that in another incident, the bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA and killed 10 persons, leaving four others injured.

“Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt,” he added.

The Commissioner listed those killed to include Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther), Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba, Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri and Joseph Ibrahim.

Those who sustained injuries, the Commissioner said, are Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh, and Moses Adamu, adding that they are receiving treatment in hospital.

He added, “Furthermore, Masaka village in Chikun local government was attacked. One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilised to the location to eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.”

