‘We Must Return Home Because We Don’t Want To Die’– Nigerian Soldiers Laments To Chief of Army Staff (Details below)

Some Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram and other terrorists in the North East have requested that they should be rotated and given a break from the front lines.

The soldiers, who lamented the fact that they had been battling Boko Haram for five years or more, said they had hoped their commanders would have rotated them.

Other corps have been rotated, according to some of them who demanded justice, although they have no idea why they have been kept on the front lines for so long.

As a result of this, they petitioned the military authorities, their superiors, and the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, to investigate their condition.

“We’ ve been doing it for over five years. Most of our Muslim brothers were also complaining that this was their sixth year of fasting [during Ramadan] on this ground, ” one soldier said.

“And for everyone here, it hasn’ t been pleasant. It’ s a tragedy. ” There is a lack of morale, ” he said.

He went on to say that they had been told that they would be replaced by a new group of soldiers in February, but that they had yet to do anything about the rotation.

“This has lowered our morale because our minds are no longer focused on fighting Boko Haram” .

“That is why we are pleading with the Chief of Army Staff to make reforms so that we can at least return to our families to restore our morale. Then there will be enough morale to battle Boko Haram and put an end to the insurgency. ”

It will be recalled that Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, has issued new assurances that the Boko Haram terrorist group will be defeated in Nigeria soon.

The Army Chief disclosed the statement during a visit to the Nigerian Army Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole troops in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Sunday (March 14th).

He told the troops that they would receive all the support they needed to drive the terrorists out of the country.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), claims that foreign assistance is the reason bandits and terrorists are many in Nigeria.

Audi said that the bandits terrorizing the North West and other parts of the country have foreign sponsors, speaking at a training workshop for NSCDC commandants in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the only way to stop the incessant attacks on schools in the North and combat banditry in the country is for security agencies to work together and collaborate.

