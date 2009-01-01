Home | News | General | Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer global outage

- Some social media giant suffered global outage on Friday, March 19

- This was disclosed by monitoring website Downdetector

- Meanwhile, all three sites belong to US social giant Facebook which has been unable to speak on the incident

AFP has reported that some social media sites all went down in a major outage at around 1730 GMT on Friday, March 1.

The news outlet listed the social media platforms as Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

This was disclosed by the tech monitoring website Downdetector, Financial Express added.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp and Instagram are back after some time. Going further, it reported that all three sites belong to US social giant Facebook.

In another development, Legit.ng had reported South African-born billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly richer than Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to reports, Musk gained another $12 billion (N4,628,176,800,000.00) in wealth overnight.

This is due to the announcement of Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 (a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies). Musk's network is sitting on $114 (N43,967,679,600,000.00) billion while Zuckerberg's is $101.7 billion (N41,422,182,360,000.00).

Musk is also currently the highest-paid executive on the planet and according to reports, he doesn't take a salary from Tesla.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Facebook founder's wealth passed a $100 billion (N37,900,000,000,000) mark for the first time on Thursday, August 6, after his company Facebook Inc hit a record profit after the release of Reels.

Facebook's founder joined the league of centibillionaires of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. It should be noted that his fortune largely comes from his 13% stake in Facebook.

This development adds to the fact that American tech titans have had their fortune take a huge surge this year as the coronavirus pandemic makes people conduct their activities online more than before.

