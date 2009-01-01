Home | News | General | Brave Nigeria police officers deactivate bomb planted inside bush in Kano

- Many lives have been saved by the police in Kano state

- The security outfit deactivated a bomb planted in a bush at Aujirawa Alkali village

- Meanwhile, investigation has commenced over the incident

The Kano police command says it has deactivated a bomb planted in a bush at Aujirawa Alkali village in Gezawa LGA of the state.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Abdullahi Kiyawa, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, said the explosive was found in the early hours of Friday.

Kiyawa said the bomb was immediately defused when it was discovered, adding that the area is now secured.

“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal led by CSP Haruna Isma’il to move to the scene,” Kiyawa was quoted to have said.

“The team immediately swung into action, after cordoning off the area, an Improvised Explosive Device was discovered.”

The police spokesman said the explosive device was successfully defused with the use of technical equipment.

He advised residents to report any suspicious objects and movement to the nearest police station.

Kiyawa added that investigation has commenced into the incident, and assured residents that the perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted.

