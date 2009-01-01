Home | News | General | Femi Fani-Kayode Refutes Claim he Manhandles, Harasses his Domestic Staffs, Heads to Court

- Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu, have been having a media battle since their once rosy relationship went sour

- A video in circulation he said was out to portray him as a wicked person

- The politician claimed the video was falsified just to make him look bad and as such he is heading to court to clear his hard-earned name of such allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The drama going on between former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, over who gets the custody of the four children between them while their marriage lasted got a new twist on Friday, March 19, when a video which has now gone viral on social media with the caption portraying the former minister as a violent man.

Read also Tears as Atiku's media aide dies 2 months after wife passed on

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media with many outraged over the minister's action as portrayed by the short clip. In the said video, it was alleged that Fani-Kayode threatened one of his domestic staff with a hammer over wrongdoing.

Femi Fani-Kayode refutes claims he manhandles dis domestic staffs, vows to sue those responsible. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode, Jubril Oladimeji Olaiya

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But in a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode, through his media aide, Jubril Oladimeji Olaiya, in a press statement made available to Legit.ng refuted the claim portrayed by the video in circulation.

"The allegation that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a violent man that threatened any of his staff with a hammer is false.

The video was doctored with a fake voiceover 3 years after the event took place to give a false narrative.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also Nigerian rapper Skales finally gets engaged as he proposes to girlfriend

According to the statement, there was no threat or assault on the individual in the video. The said individual in another video had recounted the claim and said the video was doctored and sponsored.

It was also noted that the clip was shot in 2018 when Fani-Kayode was not aware that his estranged wife was filming him. The estranged actress wife of the politician was said to have done a voiceover on the video so as to portray her husband and father of her four sons in a bad light.

Contrary to the widespread opinion on the video, Fani-Kayode had a hammer in his hand because he and his staff were hanging new pictures on the wall of his sitting-room.

On another video in circulation where the former minister was accused of molesting a female domestic staff. In the statement, FFK categorically denied anything of such happening between him and one of his children's nannies.

Read also Producer Dokta Frabz finally laid to rest, children tell him goodbye in emotional video

"She lied about everything and she is nothing but a disturbed, sorry, and embittered soul."

The politician has claimed he has over 55 domestic staff, both male and female, and he never maltreats or abuses any of them.

"Fani-Kayode has over 55 staff in his house and many were approached with inducements to lie against him by the mastermind of this smear. We have evidence of this and it will be presented. She has also threatened the lives of many of the staff.

Apart from that, she has approached a number of ex-staff to do the same most of whom have rejected her offer and have refused to lie.

The whole thing is a well-orchestrated, well-funded smear campaign to tarnish FFK's image but he remains undeterred.

Those behind it will be brought to justice and they will be exposed. We look forward to seeing them in court"

Read also Davido shows off impressive table tennis skills as he plays against celebrity jeweller

In a similar report, Femi Fani-Kayode's estranged wife Precious Chikwendu sent a message to the politician through her official Instagram page.

Precious stated that she is out to fight for the custody of her kids. According to her, she is coming for her ex-husband and won't stop until the sun stands still.

---

Sola Sanusi is the head of desk, gossip/entertainment at Legit.ng. She is an astute, veteran entertainment/lifestyle journalist with almost two decades of work experience in both print and digital journalism.

Sola has a degree in English and Education from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state. The award-winning journalist has met and interviewed many celebrities. Sola loves meeting people, visiting historical places, listening to music, and dancing in her spare time. She also has a huge interest in fashion. Learn more about her on Twitter @solabodunrin.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General