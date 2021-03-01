Buhari congratulates Samia Hassan Tanzania’s first ever female President
- 3 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tanzania’s Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she takes over as the country’s president following the death of President John Magufuli.
The president’s congratulatory message, to the first ever female president of the country, was released by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja, on Friday.
Buhari urged President Samia Hassan to unite the nation and lead the country in a good direction.
The president expressed his desire to work with the new Tanzanian president, to advance mutual issues that were of common African and global interest.
Vanguard News Nigeria
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles