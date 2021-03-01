Home | News | General | Police parade 39 suspects, recover 10 arms, ammunition in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Police Command on Friday 39 suspects for various criminal offences within one month in the state.

Speaking on the arrest made between Feb. 12 and March 18, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said that the Command recovered a total of 10 firearms of assorted rifles.

Aliyu said that other items recovered included; four live cartridges, five expended ammunition, one expended cartridge, two empty magazines, 12 vehicles, three tricycles and one motorcycle.

Other are; one military camouflage uniform, three television sets, one LED video player, one laptop, 15 mobile phones, 36 sim cards of different networks, two power banks, one water heater, one international passport and one national identity card.

The commissioner said that the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, child stealing and conspiracy, car and phone snatching, house burglary among others.

Aliyu said that the achievement was recorded with the collaboration of officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Neighbourhood Watch Group in the state.

He explained that arrested suspects included 37 male and two female, who was involved in child stealing and conspiracy within the Aninri council area.

He said, “The two women identified as Peace Ndukwe from Abia and Ebere Eze from Enugu were arrested for conspiracy and stealing of a three year-old-child, name withheld, whose mother had left him at home to fetch water.

“Peace Ndukwe took the baby, pretending to buy him a biscuit having discovered that his mother was not at home.

“Later, the mother raised alarm, after looking for her baby and invited police operatives from the Aninri Division and special anti-human trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department that unravel the mystery of the missing child’’.

The commissioner, however, called on residents of the state to continue to support the police by reporting criminal activities to the nearest police station in order to keep the state safe.

“Security is everybody’s business. Residents have to assist the police and also be watchful of negative development in their areas and report the same to the police,’’ he added.

