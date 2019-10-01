Home | News | General | FRSC seeks UCH’s support in training of personnel on accident rescue operation

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State command, has solicited for the support of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in training and retraining of its personnel in the handling of accident victims and rescue operations.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, made the request during a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, on Friday in Ibadan.

Chukwurah expressed appreciation to the CMD, management, staff members and students of the college for their prompt responses to the road traffic crash (RTC) victims brought by FRSC personnel and other individuals, to the hospital.

The sector commander specifically requested for more synergy in the area of training and retraining of corps medical personnel, rescue officers and marshals in handling accident emergencies.

In his remarks, Otegbayo assured FRSC that the hospital would not shy away from its responsibility of attending to road accident victims.

He said that the hospital had the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari not to turn down any accident victim.

The CMD said that the UCH would always do its best, not only for FRSC but for other road accident victims.

He, however, requested for the establishment of a Driver’s Licence Centre within the hospital, which, he said, could boast of more than 7,000 staff members and students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sector commander later presented an award of “Road Safety Ambassador” to Dr Falade Samuel, a staff member of the hospital who is a also member of FRSC Special Marshal.

She said that the award was presented to Samuel in recognition of his outstanding commitment and dedication to live saving and rescue of accident victims.

NAN learnt that Samuel had rescued accident victims, who unknown to him, were members of his family in Oluyole unit command of FRSC in 2019.

The CMD appreciated Samuel for bringing honour to the hospital and called on others to emulate him.

In his remarks, Samuel thanked FRSC for the honour, pledging that he would not relent in his efforts at saving the lives of road accident victims.

