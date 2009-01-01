Home | News | General | Osinbajo has committed many sins, Tinubu will lose control of Lagos – Cleric

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, has asked Nigerians to pray God to forgive Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, because, according to him, the VP has allegedly committed many sins.

He also said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, may lose the control of Lagos State because people are investigating and seeking his downfall.

“Thus says the Lord, People should pray for Osinbajo, because he has committed many mistakes and sins that are not hidden from I the Lord.,” he said in a series of prophecies he forwarded to Daily Post on Saturday.

He went on to claim that some people of Yoruba dissent, who he described as saboteurs, connived with some individuals from the North to impeach the Vice President in order destroy his political career.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: Some Yoruba saboteurs who connived with Hausa because of their selfish interests and corrupt attitudes, intend to impeach Osinbajo in order to ruin his political career.”

Okikijesu said that God’s judgement will come upon former Presidents and Governors who are causing chaos in the country as from April 2021:

“Those who put Nigeria in pitch darkness will be punished and disgraced, says the Lord God of hosts,” he warned.

“Thus says the Lord: Bola Tinubu may lose the control of Lagos. People are investigating and seeking the downfall of Tinubu.

“Thus says the Lord: People are currently investigating him, and they are seeking his downfall. The people that are jointly controlling the government together said, ‘Instead of him to climb the ladder, we will pull him down from the ladder.”

