Home | News | General | ‘APC is an NGO, not a political party’ -Dino Melaye
My dollar videos were fake -Ganduje
Suspension of ‘drop box’ visa application in Nigeria stands – US

‘APC is an NGO, not a political party’ -Dino Melaye



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west has described the APC as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and not a political pa...


Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west has described the APC as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and not a political party, adding that the party has no national leadership, which he said is against the principles of the Nigerian constitution and that of the APC.

 

He also accused the APC of sowing the seed of discord in the PDP.

 

“The APC is an NGO. We all know it is an NGO. It is an NGO because it is not a political party. As I speak to you today, the party is yet to organise a convention,” he said.

 

“They were supposed to do it in December; they postponed it. Now, it is not going to happen again maybe till December.


“The party has no national leader, no national elected executive council. It is being run by a caretaker committee, which is unconstitutional to their own constitution and the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 219