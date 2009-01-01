Home | News | General | ‘APC is an NGO, not a political party’ -Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west has described the APC as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and not a political party, adding that the party has no national leadership, which he said is against the principles of the Nigerian constitution and that of the APC.

He also accused the APC of sowing the seed of discord in the PDP.

“The APC is an NGO. We all know it is an NGO. It is an NGO because it is not a political party. As I speak to you today, the party is yet to organise a convention,” he said.

“They were supposed to do it in December; they postponed it. Now, it is not going to happen again maybe till December.





“The party has no national leader, no national elected executive council. It is being run by a caretaker committee, which is unconstitutional to their own constitution and the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

