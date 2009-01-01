‘APC is an NGO, not a political party’ -Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west has described the APC as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and not a political pa...
Dino Melaye, a former senator
representing Kogi west has described the APC as a non-governmental organisation
(NGO) and not a political party, adding that the party has no national
leadership, which he said is against the principles of the Nigerian
constitution and that of the APC.
He also accused the APC of sowing
the seed of discord in the PDP.
“The APC is an NGO. We all know
it is an NGO. It is an NGO because it is not a political party. As I speak to
you today, the party is yet to organise a convention,” he said.
“They were supposed to do it in
December; they postponed it. Now, it is not going to happen again maybe till
December.
“The party has no national
leader, no national elected executive council. It is being run by a caretaker
committee, which is unconstitutional to their own constitution and the
Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles