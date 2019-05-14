Suspension of ‘drop box’ visa application in Nigeria stands – US
The US Mission in Nigeria said on Friday that the suspension of the non-immigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as “drop ...
The US Mission in Nigeria said on Friday that the suspension
of the non-immigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as “drop
box,” has yet to be lifted in Nigeria.
In a statement on its official Facebook page titled, “Drop Box” Visa Processing Is Not Available
in Nigeria, According To U.S. Mission To Nigeria,’’ the mission noted that the
suspension of the interview waivers for renewals had not been lifted despite
recent media reports.
It stated, “Despite recent media reports, the non-immigrant
visa interview waiver process, popularly known as the “drop box,” has been
discontinued in Nigeria since 2018. The State Department continually evaluates
each country’s eligibility based on numerous factors including overstay rates
and visa-related fraud. U.S. Mission Nigeria is committed to promoting
legitimate travel to the United States. All applicants who wish to apply for a
visa must kindly appear for an interview.’’
The mission on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, officially announced
the suspension, noting that visa applications would no longer be accepted by
DHL in Nigeria. It added that those who
already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at
the US Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, wouldn’t be
affected by the suspension.
It noted then, “All applicants in Nigeria seeking a
non-immigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required
to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in
Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the
location they specified when applying for the visa renewal. Mission Nigeria’s
processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess our ability to
quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications. The U.S. Mission
is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote
legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established
travellers to the best of its ability.’’
The suspension of “Drop box” visa application in Nigeria was
one of the stringent visa policies introduced by the Donald Trump
administration which also restricted entry into the US by certain nationals
including Nigerians based on visa type. However, the US Mission on Monday
stated that it was prioritising immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria affected
by the travel restrictions under the Presidential Proclamations 9645 and 9983
by the Trump administration last year.
