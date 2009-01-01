Home | News | General | Burna Boy’s Grammy’ll make people take work seriously –RMD

Ever since singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was announced as the winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category of the Grammy Awards 2...

Ever since singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was announced as the winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category of the Grammy Awards 2021, the ‘Twice as tall’ singer has been lavished with praises from his fans and other Nigerians.

Commending the singer in an interview, popular actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo opined that Burna Boy’s Grammy win would make people take their work a lot more seriously. He said, “It is going to make everyone stand up and take their work a lot more seriously. Once the international light shines on all of us, it would make people sit up and dream better like there are no limitations. When one sees one’s countryman or someone one feels one is in the same mold and category with win an award, it would make one feel like one can also do it.”

RMD also added that Burna had broken the glass ceiling. He said, “Burna Boy has broken the glass ceiling (with) his consistency and protest music. You don’t have to whine your waist from morning till night anymore to get attention. You can actually continue from where Fela stopped .For Burna and Wizkid, it is such a beautiful time to be a Nigerian musician. Don’t forget that streaming has already democratised the space.”

Asked if Burna Boy’s win would have a spillover effect on Nollywood, the veteran actor said, “The Grammy won by not just someone who plays to entertain, but someone who plays to educate is going to blow the whole place wide open. Don’t forget that Nigerian music as we have it today has evolved and leveraged on Nollywood when our films were being exported. It took with it, its comedy and music. The music has just taken on a life of its own because it does not require a big village that it takes a film to get ready. Music is a lot quicker. Solo work is what is needed, unlike trying to gather an entire ‘village’ to make a film.”

